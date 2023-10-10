Bird spotters flock to Warsaw metro to catch glimpse of rare Sardinian Warbler

Ornithology enthusiasts equipped with cameras and binoculars thronged around the entrance to the Centrum metro station, known colloquially by locals as the "frying pan" to see the rare avian visitor.

Warsaw’s bustling Centrum metro station became an unexpected epicentre for birdwatchers on Sunday as they flocked to catch a glimpse of a Sardinian Warbler, a rare avian visitor to Poland.

Ornithology enthusiasts equipped with cameras and binoculars thronged around the entrance to the Centrum metro station, known colloquially by locals as the “frying pan” because of its round, flat surface.

Their attention was drawn to the bushes that circle the area after reports had circulated among twitchers that a Sardinian Warbler had been seen.

It has been observed in Poland only three times in the past: in April 2001, May 2005 and May 2016. The last observation took place in Krynica Morska.

Bird enthusiasts were alerted to the presence of the bird on Facebook.

“We came here because we learned from our forums that the velvet pokeweed flew here this morning,” said one of the enthusiasts.

The appearance of the rare bird in such a bustling city-centre site is highly unusual.

“To see it in such a place, noisy, full of people, cars, etc. is phenomenal,” wrote one Facebook user.

The fact that this rare bird, which is usually found in southern Europe, northern Africa and the Middle East, found its way to a bush next to the metro station entrance suggests that it may have become disoriented during its flight.

Ornithologist and Warsaw Zoo director Andrzej Kruszewicz explained the mystery of how the bird may have come to Poland, saying: “During the migration period, sometimes young birds get lost because they take the wrong direction.

“Some populations take this risk. Others, on the other hand, mistakenly appear in strange places, and this velvet swallow is probably one such example,” explained.

He added that the Sardinian Warbler could also have been brought to Poland by the recent strong winds.

Some have suggested that the Sardinian Warbler which has a dark hood and a red ring around the eyes could have been brought to Poland by the recent strong winds. Tomasz Gzell/PAP

“These are birds that eat insects, but when there are no insects they also eat small fruits. They take up migration and fly at night. Before that, they need to accumulate enough fat to undertake this migration.

Sometimes they can simply make a mistake, but also a strong wind could bring such a bird,” Kruszewicz said.

The small Sardinian Warbler features a dark hood and a red ring around the eyes. Males have mostly grey feathers, and females have grey-brown feathers.