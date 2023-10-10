No more pre-election debates says ruling party spokesperson

Rafal Bochenek (pictured) was responding to a call from Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), for another debate.

The spokesperson for Law and Justice, the governing party, has ruled out further debates between party leaders ahead of Sunday’s general election.

Tusk, who is also a former Polish prime minister, made the appeal on Monday during a 60-minute debate involving party leaders and Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister. It was aired by state-owned broadcaster TVP, which the opposition calls a PiS mouthpiece.

He called upon Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the PiS leader, to attend a debate, to which where all media would be invited, on Friday.

But on Tuesday, Rafal Bochenek, PiS spokesman, told PAP that there would not be any other debate before the elections.

“We have already had a debate… the most important thing for us right now is the debate with our compatriots, we are going around Poland, we will be active ‘in the field’,” he said.

The government’s opponents have claimed the TVP debate was weighed in PiS’s favour, with the questions reflecting the party’s election campaign, and its apparent successes.