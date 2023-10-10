Polish 2023 GDP growth forecast cut to 0.6 pct says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut Poland’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 0.6 percent from the 1.2 percent estimated earlier, it said in its latest edition of the World Economic Outlook.

But it also revised up its forecast for 2024 to 2.3 percent from the 2.2 percent predicted in an earlier report.

At the same time, the IMF sees the long-term potential of the Polish economy at around 3 percent of annual GDP growth.

The IMF also predicts the average annual inflation in Poland settling at 12.0 percent in 2023 and 6.4 percent in 2024.

Poland is expected to see a current account surplus of 1.0 percent of GDP in 2023, which will reduce to 0.3 percent in 2024, the IMF also said.

The report includes no rationale behind IMF’s estimates.