Over 600 Poles evacuated from Israel says foreign minister

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland had evacuated more than 600 Polish citizens from Israel, as of Tuesday morning, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Poland started evacuating its citizens following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Saturday morning that left at least 900 dead.

Zbigniew Rau told Polish Radio 24 on Tuesday that the evacuation operation was running very smoothly and that, up to now, Poland had successfully evacuated over 600 Polish citizens from Israel.

“The evacuation effort is half over,” he said, adding that the situation “has stabilised” and is “more predictable.”

Piotr Mueller, the government’s spokesperson, also said on the same day that “515 people have already been evacuated, 146 more people have started their flight to Poland.”

“So, 661 people are already outside Israel,” he said. “The operation continues.”

On Monday, Poland established an air bridge in the Crete town of Chania. Evacuees are taken first to Crete and from there to Poland.

Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish defence minister, wrote on the X platform on Tuesday: “Thanks to the creation of the air bridge, Poles are being evacuated from the danger zone more quickly.

“The flights from Israel to Crete are being carried out by Hercules and CASA military aircraft.”