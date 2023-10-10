Third Way leader confident his party will cross election threshold

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The leader of Poland 2050, one of the constituent parts of the Third Way coalition which is running in the October 15 general election, has said he is “absolutely sure” their grouping will exceed the necessary election threshold.

Speaking to Polsat News broadcaster on Tuesday, Szymon Holownia, who represented the Third Way in a pre-election debate televised by state-owned TVP on Monday, said “the debate was an opportunity to say something to people a little different from those we talk to every day… many millions, including those who usually do not follow politics.”

He said it was important because that now the fight was for the electorate that was less involved in politics and has not yet decided who to vote for.

“This is about a million voters, or 6-7 percent of the electorate. The fight for them will last until Friday evening,” Holownia said.

He also said that one of the recent polls showed 12-percent backing for the Third Way and that he was “absolutely sure that we will exceed the electoral threshold. Our result will oscillate between 12 and 15 percent.”

A party grouping needs 8 percent to get seats in the lower house of the Polish parliament.

The Third Way, which also includes the Polish People’s Party, was established earlier this year and hopes to pick up voters unhappy with the either the governing Law and Justice party and Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping.