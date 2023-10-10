Election results likely on October 17 says election official

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The results of Poland’s parliamentary elections will likely be announced on Tuesday, October 17, the head of the National Electoral Office (KBW) has told PAP.

Poles will go to the polls on October 15 to elect 460 members of the Sejm, lower house of the parliament, and 100 senators for a four-year term.

A referendum, which among other issues will include questions on migrants and privatisation, will be held in Poland concurrently with the general election.

“We are ready to hold parliamentary elections and a referendum,” Magdalena Pietrzak, the KBW head, told PAP on Tuesday, adding that nearly all district electoral commissions had been appointed and the IT system had successfully passed nationwide tests.

Pietrzak said it will be difficult to break the record from four years ago when the parliamentary election results were announced on the post-election Monday night, because the national vote and referendum are being held at the same time.

“We hope to announce the voting results on Tuesday, October 17,” she said.