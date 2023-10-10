Polish PM puts state services on alert after earthquake hits Slovakia

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, ordered state services to increase their readiness after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Slovakia on Monday evening.

The earthquake that hit eastern Slovakia was felt in southern Poland, including in the major cities of Krakow and Katowice.

“An earthquake took place in Slovakia on Monday evening,” Morawiecki wrote on the X platform. “It was also felt in Poland. I discussed it with the Malopolskie (Province – PAP) governor and ordered the services to increase their readiness.”

According to the Remiza.pl website, the earthquake lasted a little more than a minute.

“There are no reports on casualties or damage,” the website added.