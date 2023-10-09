Tusk calls for inviting all media to pre-election debate

It was rare chance for Tusk to appear live on the state-owned television TVP, which he often accuses of having been politicised by PiS.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Donald Tusk, the main opposition leader, has called upon Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, and Jarosław Kaczyński, the ruling party leader, to take part in a pre-election debate accessed by all media.

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and leader of the centrist Civic Platform (PO) party, made the appeal during a 60-minute debate aired by state-owned broadcaster TVP on Monday evening, as Poland goes to the polls on October 15.

“Please come with Jarosław Kaczyński, there can be the two of you, we can hold a debate with all the media, I am open to any suggestions, I will be waiting for you on Friday in any location of your choice,” Tusk said, addressing Morawiecki.

Kaczyński was absent from Monday’s debate due to, as he said, prior arrangements.

Tusk criticised the debate organised by TVP, which the opposition calls a mouthpiece of the ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS).

“You saw what this debate was like. The questions were usually longer than the answers. But we still have Friday, a day before the pre-election silence,” he said.

“We can hold a debate… perhaps not conducted by a PiS activist,” Tusk added, referring to one of the debate moderators, who years ago was a spokesman for local PiS structures.

It was rare chance for Tusk to appear live on the state-owned television TVP, which he often accuses of having been politicised by PiS.

The debate featured six questions, including ones concerning the parties’ policies towards migration, privatisation, retirement age, national security, unemployment and social welfare.

However, each of the six participants only had one minute to answer each of the questions, with no time for cross-discussion, which largely turned the debate into an exchange of blows and personal comments between Morawiecki and Tusk.

The parliamentary election which will take place on Sunday has become a tight match between PiS and opposition parties, which have vowed to form a coalition government if they manage to win a majority of seats in Poland’s 460-member lower house, the Sejm. Recent opinion polls show that despite being the winner of nearly all surveys, PiS is unlikely to secure a ruling majority and would have to find a partner to form a government, with the only viable option being the far-right Confederation, though so far the latter party has denied any plans to cooperate with PiS.

PiS has been in power for eight years, since 2015, while PO ruled Poland for two parliamentary terms as well, in 2007-2015, in coalition with the agrarian Polish People’s Party.