Evacuation of Poles from war-torn Israel underway

Sztab Generalny WP/Twitter

Poles are being evacuated from Israel by Polish soldiers following Hamas surprise attack on the country on Saturday, the General Staff of the Polish Army announced on social media on Monday evening.

In accordance with the decision of President Andrzej Duda, a Polish Military Contingent numbering up to 200 soldiers was established in Israel, the General Staff wrote on the X platform.

“The evacuation of Polish citizens from Israel by soldiers of the Polish Army is ongoing,” the post read.

“B-737, C-130 and C-295 military planes, along with medical staff onboard are taking subsequent flights for our citizens,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister, told a press conference that around 1,000 Polish citizens wanted to get out of Israel.

He said that Poles would be brought from Tel-Aviv by air either directly to Warsaw or via Chania on the Greek island of Crete to Poland.

“Yesterday in the evening, we managed to evacuate from the (Ben Gurion) airport more than 251 people who arrived this morning in Poland, in Warsaw on three planes – a Boeing 737 and two C130 Hercules planes,” Rau told reporters.