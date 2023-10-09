Growth first, euro later says central bank head

The central bank governor warned that joining the eurozone too quickly would result in Poland losing control over its monetary policy.

A discussion about Poland’s entry into the eurozone would be possible only after it catches up with the wealthiest European economies, Adam Glapinński, the central bank’s governor, has said.

“From a purely economic point of view, a discussion on this topic will be appropriate when Poland reaches the GDP per capita of, for example, the most developed European countries, like Germany, France or other top-ranking nations,” Glapiński said at a conference on Monday.

The central bank governor warned that joining the eurozone too quickly would result in Poland losing control over its monetary policy, which is specifically tailored to the domestic economy, and would put constraints on the country’s ability to implement customised fiscal policies.