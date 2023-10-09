Ruling party leads in opinion poll ahead of election

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party can count on 34.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s general election with the main opposition bloc, Civic Coalition (KO), in second place on 27.9-percent support, according to a new poll.

The survey by the IBRiS pollster for private TV station Polsat News put The New Left on 11.4 percent, the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) on 7.7 percent, and The Third Way, a coalition of the centre-right Poland 2050 and the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) on 7.6 percent – below the 8-percent threshold needed for coalitions to take seats in parliament.

PiS’s result was 2.2 percentage points (pps) higher than in the previous poll while KO’s support was 2.7 pps lower. The New Left were up 1.5 pps and Confederation down 1.8 pps.

Of respondents who plan to vote in the elections on October 15, 11 percent said their voting intentions had changed in the last three months while 89 percent said they had not.

Of those polled, 58 percent said they definitely intended to take part in Sunday’s elections and 8.5 percent said they would probably vote.

IBRis ran the survey between October 5 and 7 on a sample of 1,000 people.