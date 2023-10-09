Only PiS can ‘guarantee’ Polish security says foreign minister

Zbigniew Rau, the Polish minister of foreign affairs, has claimed the that only Law and Justice (PiS), the governing party, can “guarantee” Poland the security it needs to protect it from an eroding global security situation.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Zbigniew Rau, the Polish minister of foreign affairs, has claimed the that only Law and Justice (PiS), the governing party, can “guarantee” Poland the security it needs to protect it from an eroding global security situation.

The minister was speaking in relation to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas that left up to 600 Israelis dead.

“This attack shows how the erosion of the security system of the modern world is progressing,” he wrote on X. “Even such a modern, prosperous and superbly armed state as Israel is unexpectedly becoming the victim of a bestial assault.

“Russia, terrorists and many others are intent on destabilising our world through aggression,” he added.

“In these dangerous times, when many forces are intent on destabilising Poland, Poland needs security and stability. These can only be guaranteed by Law and Justice,” Rau tweeted.

According to the minister, PiS’s commitment to security has been evidenced by its “decisive action during the border crisis with Belarus and the war in Ukraine.”

Poland goes to the polls on October 15, in a general election.