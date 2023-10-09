Was Christopher Columbus the son of a Polish king?

As America celebrates Columbus Day today, academic Dr Manuel Rosa is touring the country to prove that the man who sailed for the New World in 1492 was not the son of a Genoese weaver but the son of 15th-century Polish King Władysław III.

Christopher Columbus was the son of a Polish king. This is the claim being made by a Portuguese historian and Columbus scholar, who says that the man who sailed for the New World in 1492 was not the son of a Genoese weaver but the son of 15th-century Polish King Władysław III.

Dr Manuel Rosa made the stunning claims several years ago in his book Columbus: The Untold Story. But as America celebrates Columbus Day today, he is now doubling down on his claims in a series of lectures across the United States.

In standard Polish historical accounts, Władysław III met his demise at the Battle of Varna on November 10, 1444. Yet, his body was never recovered, leaving room for speculation.

Dr. Rosa contends that Władysław not only survived the Battle of Varna but sought refuge on the Portuguese-owned island of Madeira in the Atlantic. During his time on Madeira, Władysław adopted the alias “Henry of Germany.”

Although conventional history has long held that Columbus was born in Genoa, Italy, the explorer’s true origins have been shrouded in mystery, with claims suggesting he hailed from Greece, Spain, France, Portugal, and even Scotland.CC BY-SA 3.0

Rosa goes further, claiming that Władysław married a Portuguese noblewoman, with Christopher Columbus being the fruit of their union.

This controversial lineage, if true, would radically alter our understanding of Columbus’s background.

Rosa says, “The versions repeated over the centuries about the origin of Christopher Columbus are highly improbable.”

Rosa claims that while Christopher Columbus was said to be the poor, illiterate son of an Italian weaver, many years before his fame, he had acquired several languages, higher maths and navigation skills, all signs that point to a privileged education.

He also married a well-connected aristocrat 14 years before his famous voyage with the King of Portugal’s permission, suggesting his own high birth.

To find out how Columbus may have been linked to the young Polish king, we have to go back to 1444 and the Battle of Varna at which the Polish army suffered a defeat at the hands of the Ottomans.

The king’s body was not found on the battlefield. It would have been easily identifiable, as Władysław had six toes. No such corpse was found, although Ottoman Janissaries sent the king’s head to their Sultan preserved in honey. Only it was the head of a blond man, while Władysław had brown hair.

Historians have speculated that Władysław survived, but, disappointed by his defeat, decided not to return to his country in disgrace, instead settling on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Rosa claims that locals on Madeira said he was the king of Poland. It is also documented that around 1450 two Polish Franciscans were sent to verify this, and they later swore on the Bible that they had met the real Władysław in Madeira.

They tried to persuade him to return to Poland, but to no avail. Władysław did not want to be king.

The connection between Columbus and Henry the German also comes from the fact that Columbus lived for a while on Madeira, according to Rosa exactly where the palace of the mysterious knight was located.

Another clue is said to be Columbus’ coat of arms similar to that of Varna, as well as a portrait of the explorer kept in Seville, which shows Columbus wearing a hidden crown on his sleeve.

Rosa points to Columbus’s monogram, featuring the letter “S,” as a possible link to Henry the German’s son, known as Segismundo or Zygmunt, a name prevalent among the Jagiellon dynasty.

Dr. Rosa’s own “voyage of discovery” began during the Columbus quincentennial in 1992, when his doubts were stirred by the marriage of a supposedly lowly foreign weaver to a highborn Portuguese lady.

“The most popular theory is that he was the son of a simple weaver from Genoa, Italy, whence he vaguely ended up in Portugal. There, within a few years, he not only learned a foreign language, but also the art of reading and writing, not only possessed extensive knowledge of mathematics, geography and navigation, but also married an aristocrat – Filipe Moniz de Perestrelo.

As the United States celebrates Columbus Day on October 9th and Spain observes its national holiday on October 12th in honour of Columbus’s 1492 discovery, Rosa has scheduled a series of lectures in the U.S. at which he hopes to convince audiences about the true identity of the man who reshaped history.Manuel Rosa

“He also quickly became part of the closest circle of King John II of Portugal. It is absolutely improbable that a simple, illiterate labourer from Genoa would have managed to accomplish all this,” he said.

Intriguingly, Dr. Rosa even suggests that Columbus’s physical appearance aligns with his theory. Columbus was described as red-haired, fair-skinned, blue-eyed, and with an eagle-like nose, characteristics that mirrored those of Władysław III.

