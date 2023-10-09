Over 250 Poles evacuated from Israel

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Three military aircraft sent to Israel to evacuate Polish citizens owing to the Hamas attack that left hundreds of Israelis dead have returned to Warsaw carrying a total of 268 people, the Polish government spokesman said on Monday.

Piotr Mueller told Radio Gdansk that in the coming days Poland would organise further air transport to provide support for those who needed it, adding that the situation in Israel was being monitored.

“Applications to our embassy are being received on an ongoing basis,” he said. “People who are interested in taking advantage of the support are applying to diplomatic offices. The number of Poles there are will depend on the needs that are reported.”

The first military aircraft carrying Polish evacuees arrived in Warsaw at 05:15 on Monday morning with a further two arrived not long after.

The Polish citizens were evacuated after fighting broke out between Israel and militant Palestinian group Hamas, following the group’s surprise attack on Saturday morning.

Poland’s Defence Ministry said the evacuation process started on Sunday afternoon, when two Hercules aircraft were sent to Tel Aviv.

A military spokesperson told PAP on Monday morning that a Polish Air Force Boeing 737, which is normally used to transport VIPs and had already made one evacuation flight from Israel, had returned to Tel Aviv.