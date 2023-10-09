Polish evacuees from Israel land in Warsaw

Marcin Obara/PAP

The first military aircraft carrying Poles evacuated from Israel arrived in Warsaw at 05:15 on Monday morning with a further two flights arriving at the city’s Chopin airport before 09:00.

The Polish citizens were evacuated after fighting broke out between Israel and militant Palestinian group Hamas, following the group’s surprise attack on Saturday morning, which left hundreds of Israelis dead.

One hundred and twenty Polish evacuees were on the first military flight back to the country. Poland’s Defence Ministry said the evacuation process started on Sunday afternoon, when two Hercules aircraft were sent to Tel Aviv. Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later said a further Boeing had been sent, which was the first plane back on Monday.

The Defence Ministry said among the priorities was the evacuation of a Polish music school trip, the children and guardians of which were waiting for transport in Tel Aviv.

“The first people evacuated from Israel are now in Poland,” Blszczak wrote on X on Monday morning. “Thanks to the soldiers for a well conducted operation. You are the best!”