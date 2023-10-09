Polish-Israeli historian abducted by Hamas

Alex Danzig, a Polish-Israeli historian, was abducted by Hamas in southern Israel in the Islamist militants’ surprise attack on Israel launched on Saturday, a member of a Jewish religious community in Poland has told PAP.

“Unfortunately, I have information about Danzig’s abduction confirmed by his friends from Israel, he was abducted by Hamas units,” Jaroslaw Papis-Rozenbaum, a member of the Jewish community in Poland’s central city of Lodz, told PAP on Sunday evening.

Danzig, who also has Polish citizenship, was taken away by Hamas militants from a kibbutz in southern Israel, Papis-Rozenbaum said, adding that the historian has been a long-time advocate of Polish-Israeli cooperation.

Hamas launched its coordinated invasion from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Saturday. It has been the most deadly attack against Israel in decades as the militants stormed Israeli towns, killing at least 600 people and abducting dozens of hostages.