Poland’s Świątek wins WTA tennis tournament in Beijing

It is Świątek's 5th title in the current season but the first WTA 1000 one.

Wu Hao/PAP/EPA

Iga Świątek of Poland defeated Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 in the finals on Sunday and won the WTA tennis tournament in Beijing, China.

It is Świątek’s 5th title in the current season but the first WTA 1000 one.

This was the third match played by Świątek against Samsonova, and her third victory over the Russian player.

On Saturday, Świątek, who is ranked second in the world, defeated American Cori “Coco” Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Świątek took revenge on the American for her last three-set defeat in August in the semi-final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.