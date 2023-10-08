Polish president warns that Middle East violence helps Russia

The president warned that Middle East unrest could result in further migration pressure on Europe.

PolsatNews.pl

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that the current situation in Israel after an unprecedented Hamas attack helps Russia and diverts the world’s attention from Ukraine.

“The events in the Middle East benefit Russia and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and distract the world’s attention,” Duda told a private Polsat News television programme on Sunday.

According to the president, Poland should, above all, look at the situation in Israel from the point of view of its own interests and its own security, as “this is the most important thing.”

Having admitted that huge interests were at stake in the Middle East, Duda said that, as Poland had not been involved in any game of interests there, it should be careful and not get engaged.

The president also warned that Middle East unrest could result in further migration pressure on Europe.

“We will likely have another wave of migrants from the Middle East, which will hit Europe…,” Duda said.