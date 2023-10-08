Cultural Heritage take Centre Stage at Venice Summit

ICC Director Agata Wąsowska-Pawlik and Debrief host John Beauchamp in Venice, September 2023.

Katarzyna Jagodzińska

For this episode of The Debrief, we are in Venice for the European Cultural Heritage Summit.

At the summit, John Beauchamp catches up with Agata Wąsowska-Pawlik, director of the International Cultural Centre in Kraków.

With the bells ringing across Piazza San Marco in the heart of Venice, we discuss the latest edition of Herito, the ICC’s quarterly magazine, as well as the role the institution plays within Europa Nostra, an umbrella organisation which connects NGOs across the continent on the protection of cultural heritage.

