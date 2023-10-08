Poland evacuates Poles from Israel, officials say

"We will send C-130 Hercules transport planes for our compatriots," Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on social media.

The Polish Army is preparing to evacuate Poles from Israel, defence minister has announced on social media on Sunday.

“We will send C-130 Hercules transport planes for our compatriots,” Mariusz Błaszczak wrote.

Meanwhile, deputy foreign minister, Paweł Jabłoński wrote: “We are not leaving our compatriots in need. In a few hours, the plane to evacuate Poles waiting at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv will take off.”

Earlier on Sunday, President Andrzej Duda announced that so far no Poles had been harmed in attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

So far, 350 Israelis and 313 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.