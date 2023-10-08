President praises Poland for properly protecting EU, Schengen borders

"We should offer assistance to people staying close to the sites they have been forced to leave," Duda said, adding that this is how Poland had been helping Ukrainian refugees.

Piotr Polak/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that, while determinedly protecting the borders of the EU and the Schengen Area, Poland has been fulfilling its European obligations.

“Others should do the same,” Duda told a private Polsat News television programme on Sunday. “If they need our assistance, we are ready to support them and offer help,” he added.

Referring to the situation in Israel following a deadly attack by Hamas militants, Duda pointed to “issues connected with migration,” and expressed hope that “the situation, which we have been dealing with in the Middle East since yesterday, will be an important, sobering element.”

Having stated that Poland had for long been maintaining that the border of the EU and the Schengen Area should be seriously defended, and that assistance should be offered on site, to places where there are conflicts and refugee camps.

“We should offer assistance to people staying close to the sites they have been forced to leave,” Duda said, adding that this is how Poland had been helping Ukrainian refugees.

“In Poland, we have been offering assistance to Ukrainian refugees so that they could return to their country, which is our neighbour, after the situation has calmed down,” he said.

According to Duda, the situation should look the same in other countries. “And if financial support is needed, Europe, the EU should offer it.”

Duda reiterated that Poland was against the obligatory relocation of migrants and financial punishment for their non-acceptance, and criticised the EU for “the lack of assistance to Poland, which has admitted millions of Ukrainian refugees.”

“We appealed to European institutions and to the European Commission for support, for financial aid,” he said.

“We believed that such support is a natural thing, that we will receive aid, like, for instance, Turkey… But we have not been offered any assistance,” the president concluded.