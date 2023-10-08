No Poles harmed in Hamas’ attacks on Israel so far, president says

Duda appealed to Poles not to travel to Israel.

PolsatNews.pl

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has announced that so far no Poles had been harmed in attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel but warned against travelling to the country.

“From what we know at the moment, from the information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Polish (Military – PAP) Contingent in Lebanon, no Poles have been harmed, and there is no information that any of our citizens have suffered in these Hamas attacks on Israel so far. Fortunately,” Duda told Polsat News broadcaster on Sunday morning.

He said that “there are now Polish groups in Israel, and they are quite numerous.”

“As far as I know, there are Polish groups in the West Bank. The numbers run into the hundreds,” Duda added.

He also appealed to Poles not to travel to Israel.

“At this point, you should refrain from traveling to Israel and this is an absolute appeal – until the situation becomes clear and, above all, until the fighting and attacks stop,” Duda said.

He added that Polish diplomatic and consular services are striving to locate all Polish citizens in Israel to “take care of them,” and that talks are underway on “how to bring our citizens back to Poland.”

The Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel around 6:30 am local time firing thousands of rockets as Hamas fighters infiltrated many locations by air, land and sea in the south of the country.

The Israeli army reported on Sunday morning that clashes with Hamas militants in southern Israel were ongoing in eight locations. The military wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigade, also reported about the “fierce fighting”.