Flights from Poland to Israel suspended

In connection with the current situation in Israel, Poland’s national air carrier LOT and the Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air have cancelled their flights to and from Tel Aviv planned for Sunday.

The Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel around 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated many locations by air, land and sea in the south of the country. It was the deadliest attack in Israel in years. Heavy fighting continued on Sunday.

“Due to the existing threat to air traffic, LOT has cancelled two flights planned for Sunday,” LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski wrote on X, adding that LOT would inform its passengers about any changes concerning their flights.

On Saturday LOT also cancelled two afternoon flights to Tel Aviv.

Wizz Air cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv planned for Sunday because of the unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel, the airline wrote.

Both carriers added that they had been monitoring the situation.