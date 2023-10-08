Duda assures Herzog of Poland’s solidarity with Israel

So far, around 300 Israelis have been killed and at least 1,590 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has assured his Israeli counterpart of Poland’s solidarity with his country after an unprecedented rocket attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“I’ve had a phone call with President @Isaac_Herzog to whom I conveyed our solidarity with Israel. I condemned Hamas’ attack, especially the acts of violence against civilians. I assured of the Polish support for the actions aimed at restoring security. Israel has a right to protect the life of its citizens,” Duda wrote on the X platform on Saturday night.

Duda condemned Hamas attacks on Israel earlier on Saturday, also on social media.

“I’m shocked by today’s brutal attacks on Israel by Hamas. Rockets attacks and detention of civilians as hostages arouse our deepest opposition. Poland strongly condemns all acts of violence,” Duda wrote on the X platform.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to all those affected by the attacks,” he added.

