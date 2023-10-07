Polish president condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

The Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel around 6:30 a.m. local time firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated many locations by air, land and sea in the south of the country.

Haitham Imad/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said he is “shocked” by the “brutal” attacks of Palestinian militants on Israeli civilians and condemned them on social media.

“I’m shocked by today’s brutal attacks on Israel by Hamas. Rockets attacks and detention of civilians as hostages arouse our deepest opposition. Poland strongly condemns all acts of violence,” Duda wrote on the X platform on Saturday.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to all those affected by the attacks,” he added.

The Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel around 6:30 a.m. local time firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated many locations by air, land and sea in the south of the country. So far, at least 40 Israelis have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.