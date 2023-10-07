Polish foreign ministry condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

The military command of Hamas, which took responsibility for the morning rocket attack, announced the launch of a new military operation against Israel. This is Hamas' largest attack on Israel in years.

Mohammed Saber/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned rocket attacks by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli civilians.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing attacks by Hamas against Israel. Such indiscriminate violence and ruthless targeting of civilians is unacceptable,” Zbigniew Rau, the foreign minister, wrote on social media on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by these outrageous acts of aggression,” he added.

Łukasz Jasina, the ministry’s spokesman said that “nothing justifies terrorist attacks on civilians.”

The Polish embassy in Tel Aviv also condemned on Saturday “massive indiscriminate rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians”, pointed out the rules of conduct in the event of shelling and advised against traveling to border areas.

An Israeli military spokesman announced that on Saturday, the Palestinian fighters entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. He said that 2,500 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel early on Saturday.

He said fighting is ongoing at the Erez Israel-Gaza border crossing and Zikim military base and announced the conscription of “thousands” of reservists into the army.

At least 22 Israelis were killed in the Saturday attack so far with at least 300 wounded and the death toll will most likely increase, the N12 News Israel broadcaster.

The military command of Hamas, which took responsibility for the morning rocket attack, announced the launch of a new military operation against Israel. This is Hamas’ largest attack on Israel in years.