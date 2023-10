Poland on Saturday defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in the Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament being held in Xi’an, People’s Republic of China, to assure itself a berth at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The Polish team won the match in four sets (21-25, 25-17, 25:22, 29-27) and guaranteed itself a spot in the Olympics.

The Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.