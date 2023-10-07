Poland’s Świątek advances to tennis final in Beijing

Świątek took revenge on Cori "Coco" Gauff for her last three-set defeat in August in the semi-final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Mark R. Cristino/PAP/EPA

Iga Świątek defeated American Cori “Coco” Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday to advance to the final of the WTA tournament being held in Beijing, China.

Świątek, who is ranked second in the world, took revenge on the American for her last three-set defeat in August in the semi-final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

In the final, on Sunday, Świątek will face the winner of the match between Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova.