UEFA to investigate Alkmaar incident involving Polish footballers

Legia Warszawa officials claim it was the local police that attacked the players and the team officials, whereas Dutch police and Alkmaar city authorities said the two arrested players had injured a steward who later required medical attention.

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has launched an investigation into Thursday’s violent events involving Polish footballers and fans in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.

Following Legia Warszawa’s match against a local club, lost by Poles 0-1, the atmosphere got tense and unfolded into a fight which culminated in the arrest of two Polish players by the Dutch police.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding incidents that allegedly occurred after the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between AZ Alkmaar and Legia Warszawa on 5 October 2023 in the Netherlands,” UEFA wrote in a Friday statement.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” it added.