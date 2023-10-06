Situation in health service ‘dramatic’ says opposition leader

The Third Way, said Kosiniak-Kamysz, would guarantee that if a patient fails to see a specialist within 60 days, they will be able to use a private health-care provider for free. The costs will be covered by National Health Fund (NFZ).

Waldemar Deska/PAP

An opposition leader in Poland has said that the situation in the country’s health service is “dramatic”, with people dying in queues to see a doctor.

The assessment came from Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the leader of the agrarian Polish People’s Party, and co-leader of Third Way grouping, and comes just under two weeks before Poland goes to the polls on October 15 in a general election.

“The situation in the Polish health service is dramatic, people are dying in queues to see doctors,” he said. “We have crossed a thin red line in health care.”

Kosiniak-Kamysz called the system inefficient and bureaucratic, and claimed that children may have to wait until 2030 for a psychiatric appointment.

He added that the ruling Law and Justice party doesn’t care about knowledge, competencies, skills and the only thing that matters is “allegiance to the ruling coalition”.

The Third Way, said Kosiniak-Kamysz, would guarantee that if a patient fails to see a specialist within 60 days, they will be able to use a private health-care provider for free. The costs will be covered by National Health Fund (NFZ).