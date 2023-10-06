Morawiecki says he rejected EU statement on migration

"There is no provision regarding migration," Morawiecki said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Friday he had vetoed a joint European Council statement on migration and thus it would not be included in the Granada summit’s conclusions.

Morawiecki on Friday took part in an informal meeting of the European Council in Granada, Spain. The agenda included the proposed solutions regarding migration to the European Union.

“During the bilateral talks, which I held a lot here, I was met with understanding. I expressed our voice very decisively in the plenary hall and decided to veto the part (of the summit conclusions – PAP) that concerned migration,” he told a press conference following the summit.

Morawiecki also wrote on X on Friday that “as a responsible politician I officially REJECT the whole paragraph of the summit’s conclusions concerning migration.”

Morawiecki said that his decision was respected by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and that Michel would present this information at his press conference.

Poland has been a harsh opponent of the EU’s migrant relocation plans. The government’s rhetoric has become even more uncompromising during the parliamentary campaign preceding the October 15 general election. The ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice, has even included a question on migrants in a referendum that will take place concurrently with the parliamentary ballot.