Audit of state-owned media corporation reveals multiple irregularities

"As a result of the audit, the Supreme Audit Office negatively assesses the activities of Telewizja Polska S.A.," NIK president, Marian Banaś, told a press conference on Friday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The findings of the audit of state-owned media corporation Telewizja Polska SA (TVP) has shown “numerous irregularities”, the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) has said.

On Friday, NIK presented the conclusions of its audit of TVP’s financial policy and spending that covered the period from January 1, 2021 to July this year.

The numerous irregularities included generating unnecessary costs and acting to the detriment of the company, NIK said.

“The number of irregularities found, their size, as well as the risk of replication of these errors and shortcomings in other aspects of the activities of the audited entity did not allow for a positive assessment,” he said.

Cezary Tomczyk and Jan Grabiec, MPs from the main opposition party Civic Platform, commented on the NIK’s findings on Friday.

“These results of the Supreme Audit Office’s audit are shocking. They indicate scandalous abuses in this institution,” Grabiec told a press conference, adding that the case concerns public money.

He said that in recent years “TVP obtained PLN 4 billion (EUR 871,000) from our pockets in the form of subscription fees and PLN 12 billion (EUR 2.61 billion) in special subsidies from the state budget for the operation of TVP.”

Tomczyk said the earnings of TVP employees, included in the NIK’s report, show them as “millionaires.”

“Working at Telewizja Polska, being a propagandist, is almost like winning the lottery,” he argued.

Tomczyk said that in 2022 alone the 10 highest-paid TVP employees earned PLN 9 million (EUR 1.96 million) and that the average monthly salary the head of the news, Jarosław Olechowski, amounted to PLN 125,000 (EUR 27,245).

He compared these figures to the lowest pension in Poland, which is PLN 1,588 (EUR 350), and the average teacher’s salary of PLN 4,860 (EUR 1,060).

“The scale of this Byzantine Empire, this extravagance, in TVP, is exorbitant,” Tomczyk said.

“This money is for…lies. The entire power of PiS (ruling party)… is based on lies. And the PiS propaganda mouthpiece, that is public television, is the basic tool to brain wash people,” he added.

Poland’s opposition parties have for years accused TVP of favouring the ruling party and attacking the opposition. Such concerns have also been raised by the EU.

Tomczyk also said the irregularities pointed out by the NIK concern not only the earnings of TVP employees, but also: “tenders, division of contracts, abuse of power and failure to fulfil duties.”

In response to the NIK’s publication, TVP published a news release which read: “When carrying out the audit in question, the NIK did not take into account the specifics of TVP as a public, non-profit broadcaster carrying out a public mission, including in particular the universality and continuity of access to media services.”

It further said that the assessment of the implementation of public mission tasks (including their financing, expenditure of funds) belongs to another constitutional body, the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT).

According to the press release, Telewizja Polska SA has the status of an entrepreneur and conducts business activities, “however, differs significantly from entrepreneurs owned by private entities, in particular from all other television broadcasters operating in Poland.”

“The criterion of simple economic calculation cannot be applied to the Company’s activities and on its basis qualify specific expenses, investments or losses incurred as a manifestation of mismanagement, inexpediency or unreliability, without relating these economic events to the public mission tasks performed by the Company,” TVP further said.