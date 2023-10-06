EC approves Polish support programme for grain, oilseed farmers

The European Commission (EC) granted its approval on Friday for a Polish government aid programme worth around EUR 123.30 million aimed at supporting grain and oilseed producers in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Under the programme, grants will be paid directly with the handouts not exceeding EUR 250,000 per beneficiary and not being allocated later than December 31 2023.

The EC said the programme was necessary, appropriate and proportionate to cope with economic disturbances in a member state.

Polish farmers had complained that agricultural imports from Ukraine had led to a drop in prices of their own produce and made it hard to sell on the domestic market.