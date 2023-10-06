Dutch police confirm two arrests following disturbance at Legia match

Two Legia players – Serbian defender Radovan Pankov (L) and Portuguese captain Josue Pesqueira (R) – were reportedly removed from the team bus by Dutch police following altercations after the match in which several Legia team members were apparently assaulted.

ANDREJ CUKIC/Leszek Szymański/PAP/EPA

The Dutch police have confirmed to PAP that two people were arrested in connection with a disturbance in the northern city of Alkmaar following a football match between the local club and Legia Warsaw on Thursday evening.

Two Legia players – Serbian defender Radovan Pankov and Portuguese captain Josue Pesqueira – were reportedly removed from the team bus by Dutch police following altercations after the match in which several Legia team members were apparently assaulted.

The Polish club was in the city to play a Europe Conference League match against AZ Alkmaar.

“We have arrested two people for assault,” a Dutch police spokesman told PAP. “This concerns a 28-year-old man from Serbia and a 33-year-old man from Portugal.”

The Warsaw club had earlier confirmed that Pankov and Pesqueira had not returned to Poland with the rest of the team.

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, announced on social media on Friday that he had raised the issue with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, during an informal EU Council sitting and had been assured of a rapid clarification of events.

Morawiecki also recommended that the Polish foreign ministry take urgent diplomatic measures to clarify the matter. (PAP)