Poznań to explode into light as it celebrates life of explorer extraordinaire Paweł Edmund Strzelecki

Sometimes ranked alongside Chopin and Maria Skłodowska-Curie as one of the greatest Poles of the 20th century, this evening will see Plac Kolegiacki transformed courtesy of a 3D mapping audio-visual event titled “What did Paweł Edmund Strzelecki see?” The answer, quite simply, is a lot.

Marking 150-years since his death, a corner of Poznań will tonight explode into a sea of light and colour as it celebrates the extraordinary life of the explorer, scientist and humanitarian Paweł Edmund Strzelecki.

Cited as the first Pole to circumnavigate the globe in the pursuit of scientific knowledge, Strzelecki’s work resonates to this day.UM Poznań

The answer, quite simply, is a lot. Born in 1797 in Głuszyna, a small town outside Poznań, he left school without ever matriculating and served fleetingly in the 6th Regiment of the Thuringian Uhlans.

Disillusioned by the regiment’s strict discipline, he left to tutor the children of Europe’s nobility and enjoyed stints in Austria and Italy and by his late 20s was managing the estate of the Polish Prince Franciszek Sapieha.

Strzelecki has faded a little from public consciousness, and it is this that has spurred Poznań to dedicate 2023 as ‘the year of Strzelecki’.UM Poznań

Defined by its restless and meandering nature, there was nothing about his early life that would suggest he was destined for greatness.

This, however, would come shortly. Having already travelled to Africa, his curiosity later took him to England. Mingling with the eminent geologists of the era, he was inspired to sail from Liverpool to New York in 1834 before travelling widely analysing soil and minerals.

Culminating with this evening’s extravaganza, those visiting Pl. Kolegiacki will find a series of images relating to the fantastical sights that greeted Strzelecki on his Australian adventure.UM Poznań

Apocryphal as it might be, some claim that it was he who discovered copper in Canada.

South America, Tahiti and New Zealand came next, but it was Australia that would truly be his making.

Some claim that it was he who discovered copper in Canada. South America, Tahiti and New Zealand came next, but it was Australia that would truly be his making.State Library Victoria

Landing in Sydney on April 25th, 1839, he traversed 11,000 kilometres of the country, largely on foot. Along the way, he was the first to discover gold in New South Wales, a discovery that was kept secret at the request of the governor in case it sparked an uprising in the region’s penal colony.

His expeditions became legendary. Among other finds and feats, he is credited with being the first to scale Australia’s highest peak. In a nod to his background, he called it Mount Kosciuszko in honour of Tadeusz Kościuszko, one of Poland’s great patriotic figures and one of the leading lights in the American Revolutionary War.

Exploring Gippsland – which he named after his sponsor and governor of New South Wales, Sir George Gipps – at one stage his group was forced to abandon all the specimens they had collected.

Exhausted and starving, he and his party were saved only by the knowledge of their guide, an Aborigine they had named Charlie. Later, the land they had covered would come to be known as the Strzelecki Ranges.

When, in 1845, he published a hefty tome titled ‘Physical Description of New South Wales and Van Diemen’s Land’, it was hailed even by Charles Darwin. Earning him the Founder’s Medal of the Royal Geographical Society, it was lauded as the most comprehensive study of Australia ever undertaken and would continue to be seen as such for nearly another half-a-century.Fair Use/Longman, Brown, Green and Longmans

Today, his impact on Australia can be understood by the number of landmarks named after him – and, even, a koala colony and a specie of Eucalyptus.

Aside from a life of adventure and pioneering academic study, the self-taught scientist was also known as being one of the more enlightened people of his generation.Public domain

Yet there was more to Strzelecki. Aside from a life of adventure and pioneering academic study, the self-taught scientist was also known as being one of the more enlightened people of his generation.

Having witnessed it first-hand, the slave trade had repulsed him and he protested ceaselessly about the treatment of indigenous groups. Remarkably, his actions spoke even louder than his words.

Becoming a naturalised British subject in 1845, in the following years he was at the vanguard of the relief effort to save Irish children from starvation. At great risk of contracting typhoid himself, he oversaw the distribution of aid and was credited with saving 200,000 children.

Coining the idea to feed children directly through their schools, Strzelecki’s thinking was praised as being visionary for the time. In recognition of this masterstroke he was bestowed with the Order of the Bath.

Cited as the first Pole to circumnavigate the globe in the pursuit of scientific knowledge, Strzelecki’s work resonates to this day.

Charming all who met him (including Lady Jane Franklin, who described him as “well-mannered, elegant, intelligent, educated, yet so full of fire and exuberance, so kind and just a little bit mischievous”), he later even visited Crimea where he befriended Florence Nightingale and helped her in publishing her work.

Passing away from liver cancer on October 6th, 1873, he was buried in London’s Kensal Green Cemetery before being reburied in 1997 in the crypt of merit in Poznań’s Church of St. Adalbert.CC BY-SA 2.0

Perhaps, given all his accomplishments, Strzelecki has faded a little from public consciousness, and it is this that has spurred Poznań to dedicate 2023 as ‘the year of Strzelecki’.

Culminating with this evening’s extravaganza, those visiting Pl. Kolegiacki will find a series of images relating to the fantastical sights that greeted Strzelecki on his Australian adventure.