Europe faces choice between security or mass migration, says Polish PM

Mateusz Morawiecki, who was writing on Facebook ahead of a sitting of the European Council in the Spanish town of Granada, also took aim at the Polish opposition saying it had agreed in the European Parliament to adopting the EU's migration pact.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Europe can choose either security or mass, illegal immigration, Poland’s prime minister said on Friday.

The pact, which could result in member states taking in a quota of migrants, has been steadfastly opposed by a Polish government that has put migration at the forefront of its campaign for the October 15 general election.

“Europe today faces an essential choice – to choose either security or mass, illegal migration,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

He underscored that Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party stood firmly behind a single position, namely to stop illegal immigration.

“The party of (Civic Platform leader – PAP) Donald Tusk agreed in the European Parliament to the adoption of the migration pact,” the post continued. “We do not agree with forced relocation! We are consistent, predictable and responsible. We will always protect the security of Poland and Polish families!”

Morawiecki was scheduled to take part on Friday in an informal sitting of the European Council with one of the items on the agenda being the pact.

The prime minister addressed the issue while speaking with journalists on Friday morning.

“At Friday’s sitting of the European Council I will state that Poland firmly rejects the solution regarding migration on the grounds of security; we want peace, security and predictability,” he said.

The last element of the European Union’s ‘New Pact on Migration and Asylum’ was adopted in Brussels on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ambassadors. Poland and Hungary opposed the move, which paves the way for talks with the European Parliament on the final form of the pact.