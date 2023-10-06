Ruling party leader unavailable for TV debate, says education minister

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is unavailable for a planned TV debate ahead of the October 15 general election due to prior appointments, the education minister said on Friday.

Przemyslaw Czarnek went on to tell the private Radio Plus, that PiS would forward a participant for the debate to be held on state-run broadcaster TVP at 18:30 on Monday who is “head and shoulders” above the others in terms of their argumentation.

Just who PiS would put in front of the cameras on Monday has become a source of speculation given reports that Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping, may send out its biggest hitter; its leader and former prime minister, Donald Tusk.

“The (party) president has his engagements and tasks, planned much earlier for the final days of the campaign,” Czarnek said.

“For sure the party’s staff and leadership will put forward for that debate with Tusk, and I don’t know who else will be there, (Poland 2050 leader, Szymon – PAP) Holownia for sure, or (Polish People’s Party leader, Wladyslaw – PAP) Kosiniak-Kamysz, someone who will be head and shoulders superior to them in their argumentation.”

Asked whether party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s absence from the debate might be perceived as a sign of fear of debating with Tusk, Czarnek replied that Kaczynski had “said for a long time that he will not debate with Tusk because he does not debate with liars.”