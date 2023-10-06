PM calls for diplomatic action after Netherlands soccer incident

Piotr Kamieniecki/X

Poland’s prime minister has recommended that the foreign ministry take urgent diplomatic action to establish what happened in the Dutch city of Alkmaar following a football match on Thursday between the local team and Legia Warsaw.

Two Legia players were reportedly removed from the team bus by Dutch police following altercations after the match in which several Legia team members were apparently assaulted.

The Polish club was in the city to play a Europe Conference League match against AZ Alkmaar.

“Very disturbing reports from Alkmaar,” Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted on Friday. “I have recommended that the Polish MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs – PAP) take urgent diplomatic action with a view to establishing the night’s events. Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law.”

Polish journalists present at the game, which Alkmaar won 1-0, said clashes erupted after police and security services decided to close the stadium, allegedly to prevent a collision with an organised group of Legia fans about to exit the ground.

Legia representatives, including players, apparently had their access to the team bus hampered, leading to verbal and physical altercations until police cordoned off the bus, which already contained much of the team.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller commented on the events on private radio station RMF on Friday.

“The prime minister has informed me that he has asked the diplomatic services to clarify the matter urgently,” Mueller said. “At first glance it arouses serious doubts as to the justifiability of the Dutch authorities’ intervention and the way in which that intervention was conducted. The prime minister has recommended that it be urgently checked.”

State-run broadcaster TVP Sport reported that officers had harassed the media and that “aggression and violations of bodily integrity” occurred with some journalists interrogated as to who they were talking to on their phones. “The whole situation started to seem absurd,” TVP Sport wrote on its website.

Police reportedly threatened to storm the bus and videos of the event show Legia’s Portuguese captain, Josue Pesqueira, being led away by officers, who handcuffed him according to journalists.