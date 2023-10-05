Opposition leader claims to have ‘caught up’ with ruling party in poll

Speaking to potential voters in the southeastern town of Rzeszów, Tusk said the KO poll, conducted after the opposition's 'March of a Million Hearts' event in Warsaw last Sunday, was reliable and that he had thought the result would be as it was.

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), said on Thursday that his party had caught up with the ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS), quoting an internal opinion poll.

Speaking to potential voters in the southeastern town of Rzeszów, Tusk said the KO poll, conducted after the opposition’s ‘March of a Million Hearts’ event in Warsaw last Sunday, was reliable and that he had thought the result would be as it was.

Tusk also wrote on X: “On the final stretch. We’ve got them! A survey on a sample of 1,500 after the March: PiS 34.3; KO 33.6; The New Left 11.3; Confederation 8.8; The Third Way 8.6.”

Poland goes to the polls on October 15 in what is expected to be a tight competition between PiS, which has ruled for eight years, and the centrist KO. The face-off is also about the vision of Poland, with KO’s liberal and pro-EU stance clashing with PiS’s criticism of EU bureaucracy and its migrant policy and the party’s preference for traditional, Catholic values.

“It is characteristic that we feel in how many places in Poland we now have an advantage, that there are now ever more of us,” Tusk said in Rzeszow, adding that victory was “within reach.”

“We’re going for victory,” he said.