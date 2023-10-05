Polish firm to produce elements of Patriot radar system

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland has signed an offset agreement under which local defence contractor PIT-RADWAR will produce elements of the radar system to be used by the US-made Patriot air defence system, the defence minister announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of a new production and service centre near Warsaw for Polish defence conglomerate PGZ, of which PIT-RADWAR is a part, Mariusz Błaszczak said:

“I have had the pleasure and honour to sign an offset agreement on the basis of which PIT-RADWAR will produce elements of the 360-degree radar, the most modern radar, with which the Patriot system will be equipped in the United States and in Poland.”

The defence minister went on to say that such production was “the future of the facility.””Not just these radars, also radars for the (Polish short-range air-defence – PAP) Narew system,” he said. “These are very good products. Thanks to this investment, the production capacity of PIT-RADWAR will triple.”

Poland has bought a number of Patriot anti-missile batteries from the US in an effort to increase the capabilities of its air defences.