Ukraine suspends complaint with WTO against Poland, Slovakia, Hungary

The announcement was made by Taras Kachka on Thursday.

OLIVIER MATTHYS/PAP/EPA

A Ukrainian deputy economy minister has announced that Ukraine has suspended its complaint lodged with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, decided to extend, unilaterally, a ban on Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds owing to concerns that a glut of imports from its eastern neighbour could damage their farming sectors.

The move angered Ukraine, which responded by lodging a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the three countries.

On September 15, the European Commission (EC) said that an EU embargo on Ukrainian grain entering five member states – Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia – would not be extended as “the market distortions in the five frontline countries have disappeared.”

Poland decided to extend the ban despite the EC’s disagreement. Slovakia and Hungary also announced restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports.