Opposition MPs accuse ruling party of hypocrisy in YouTuber scandal

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Opposition MPs have accused the government of “killing” the State Commission on Paedophilia despite saying it wants to protect the security of Poles.

Robert Kropnicki and Aleksandra Gajewska, MPs from the Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition bloc, were speaking in reaction to allegations made by YouTuber and performer Sylwester Wardęga, who, according to the i.pl news website, has revealed “shocking facts” about a fellow Youtuber who, apparently, had a relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Wardęga revealed private messages that the YouTuber, known as Stuu, and his associates had apparently exchanged with underage fans.

Kropnicki said that “all of Poland was talking about the huge paedophilia scandal” uncovered by the YouTuber.

“It’s bizarre that… the Polish state, which speaks so much about security, cannot guarantee this security.”

He added that the State Commission on Paedophilia “has had its teeth knocked out” as it does not have a chairman, and the prime minister (Mateusz Morawiecki – PAP) still has not appointed his representative to the panel after Elżbieta Malicka resigned.

“The commission has actually been wiped out,” he said. “It exists only in name, as it does not have the capability to act.”

The commission was established in 2020 following the release of a documentary on abuse and apparent cover-ups by the Catholic Church in Poland.

Gajewska said that the well-being of children was fundamental.

“Children must have someone who speaks up for them, who will protect them on a daily basis and also when they use the internet,” she added.

On Thursday, Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister and prosecutor general announced, that the prosecutor’s office had initiated an investigation into YouTube allegations.

“I have ordered the regional prosecutor in Warsaw to conduct an intensive investigation of this case,” he said.