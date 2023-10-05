Poland’s position on obligatory migrant relocation unchanged says Duda

"We should prevent the compulsory relocation. Our position on the matter is uniform and unchanging," the president said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said after consultations with the prime minister that Poland should continue to oppose an EU migrant relocation plan.

The EU has proposed a relocation pact that could involve countries taking quotas of people, or having to pay for the maintenance of the migrants it refuses to take.

This, the plan’s proponents argue, will share the migration burden currently being borne by countries such as Italy and Greece.

But the plan has run into stiff opposition from Poland and Hungary.

“We should prevent the compulsory relocation. Our position on the matter is uniform and unchanging,” the president said.

“It was the Civic Platform-Polish People’s Party (PO-PSL) government which had approved a migrant quota scheme,” said Duda, referring to a previous Polish government, adding that the current ruling coalition had opposed this measure.

“The protection of the EU’s borders is one of the main obligations of EU member countries, especially the Schengen zone states,” Duda continued, adding that Poland has always met this obligation.

Duda also appealed for Poles to take part in a referendum, which is due to be held on the same day as the general election, October 15.

One of its questions will concern migration and “this is extremely important for the future,” the president said. The other three will cover the sale of state assets, the future of a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border and the retirement age.

“The referendum result will authorise the people holding power to present the will of the Polish people at the EU forum,” Duda said.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the same press conference that politicians from Civic Platform (PO), the country’s biggest opposition party, voted for the acceleration of work on the migration pact.

“We are at a turning point which will decide how Poland’s sovereignty and borders will be treated,” Morawiecki said.

“Borders are sanctity for us but they seem to be a relic for Brussels bureaucrats and probably for the Donald Tusk party (the main opposition party Civic Platform – PAP); Poland’s border are also a relic,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki added that during a meeting of the European Council Poland would give a “tough no” to the acceptance of illegal migrants and would present its own plan designed to solve the problem.

PO’s return to power, he added, “would be a disaster” as “the party of Donald Tusk had approved the EU’s plan in Brussels two days ago and, if it won the election, it would immediately start implementing the illegal migrant acceptance scheme.”

Poland has been a steadfast opponent of the EU scheme because it considers its obligatory solidarity as completely inappropriate.

On Wednesday, Poland and Hungary voted against the last part of an EU migrant relocation pact. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria abstained from the vote. As the majority vote went through, the decision opened up the way for negotiations with the European Parliament on the final shape of the new migration regulations.

In early June, the EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, which comprises the interior ministers representing EU member states, approved the new pact on migration and asylum.

Under the draft regulation, EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy, or pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant.

Some EU countries, including Poland, have recently reintroduced border checks in response to increased migration affecting some of the bloc’s member states.