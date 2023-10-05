Patriot system to cover Warsaw says defence minister

Mariusz Blaszczak, who added that the system would become operational tomorrow, was speaking at an airport in Warsaw's Bemowo district on Thursday where he met soldiers of the 37th Air Defence Missile Squadron.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Warsaw will soon be covered by a missile defence system based on the Patriot system for the first time in history, the Polish defence minister has said.

Mariusz Blaszczak, who added that the system would become operational tomorrow, was speaking at an airport in Warsaw’s Bemowo district on Thursday where he met soldiers of the 37th Air Defence Missile Squadron.

The squadron will use elements of the US-made Patriot air defence system.

“We are part of a historic and breakthrough event,” he said. “For the first time in history, Warsaw will be equipped with a missile defence system based on Patriot air defence.

“I have restored air defence after many years (of absence from Warsaw – PAP),” the defence minister said. “But for the first time in history, this missile defence is based on very modern equipment; state-of-the-art equipment, namely the Patriot system,” the minister said.

Poland has bought a number of Patriot anti-missile batteries from the US in an effort to increase the capabilities of its air defences.