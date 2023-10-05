The White Factory in Łódź added to prestigious European Route of Industrial Heritage

Joining the European Route of Industrial Heritage, The White Factory is a classicist building complex constructed in the 1830s by German manufacturer Ludwik Geyer to host a textile factory, one of the earliest in the city.

Dark Frame Robert Zapędowski

A 19th century factory in the heart of Łόdź which was one of the first centres of the textile trade in Poland, has been inscribed onto a prestigious list of Europe’s most important industrial heritage sites.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Located at the southern end of Łόdź’s popular Piotrkowska street, today the building hosts the Central Museum of Textiles, the first textile museum in the world which was established in 1955-1960 and today boasts the biggest textile collection in Europe.Tomasz Prażmowski/PAP

Aneta Dalbiak, director of the Central Museum of Textiles in Łόdź said: “This is an enormous honour for our museum. We are happy that we find ourselves among the most important and most attractive tourist locations within the industrial history of Europe.

The White Factory (view from the 19th century).Public domain

“I hope that our presence on the cultural route of industrial heritage will contribute to even greater visibility of our city in the whole of Europe and will help to draw more and more tourists from around the world.”

A place on the European Route of Industrial Heritage is bestowed on locations of particular historical and touristic significance.

The European Route of Industrial Heritage is currently comprised of over 300 diverse sites, from 27 countries, the so-called ‘anchor points’ of the trail, which each have a unique meaning for the European industrial history.erih.net

The factory now joins 11 existing sites in Poland including the Old Mine in Wałbrzych, Cracow Salt- Works Museum in Wieliczka and the Żywiec Brewery Museum as well as two others in Łódź, EC1 and Manufaktura.erih.net

The aims of the Route are to promote the diversity and attractiveness of European industrial heritage, encourage city tourism as well as educate about the industrial revolution and biographies of entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

The Central Museum of Textiles in Łódź joins such European sites as the Flemish Coal Mining Museum, the Heineken Brewery in Amsterdam or the Welsh Slate Museum.

