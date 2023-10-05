Inquiry into paedophilia in Youtubers community launched says official

A regional prosecutor’s office in Warsaw has launched an investigation into allegations of paedophilia in Poland’s community of Youtubers, the justice minister and prosecutor general has announced, adding he has demanded “intensive proceedings.”

The allegations were made by Youtuber and performer Sylwester Wardega, who, according to the i.pl news website, revealed “shocking facts” about a fellow Youtuber who, apparently, had a relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Wardega revealed private messages that the Youtuber, known as Stuu, and his associates had apparently exchanged with underage fans.

“The prosecution has already launched proceedings,” Zbigniew Ziobro said on Thursday, adding that he had asked the Warsaw regional prosecutor “to conduct an intensive investigation into the case.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday said he had instructed law-enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations of paedophilia in the community of Youtubers and added that he expected swift and decisive action on this issue.

“We will not let this matter go,” said Morawiecki. “I warn all those who want to harm children, harm young people: you will face punishment, you will face the most severe punishment that is provided for in Polish law,” he added in a post on his Facebook page.