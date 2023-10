Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Dutch police arrested six Poles at Schiphol Amsterdam Airport on Wednesday for arguing on a flight from Poland, PAP learnt on Thursday.

“Passengers had complained about six men who were drinking their own alcohol and smoking electronic cigarettes,” a police spokesman told PAP.

Once the aircraft landed, officers arrested the Poles.

The spokesman said that “one of the detainees resisted arrest and it was necessary to use direct coercive measures.”