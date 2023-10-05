Poland’s economy grows by 5.3 percent in 2022 – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.3 percent year on year in 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in its corrected estimate on Thursday.

In April, GUS reported that Poland’s economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2022.

“In accordance with the corrected estimate, Poland’s GDP grew in real terms by 5.3 percent in 2022,” GUS wrote.

“This means a 0.2-percentage-point increase in comparison with the estimate published by the stats office on April 20, 2023,” GUS said.

The estimate for 2021 has not been changed. Poland’s economy expanded by 6.1 percent in 2021.