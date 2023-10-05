No petrol shortage in Poland says gov’t spokesman

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s petrol supply is not endangered said the government’s spokesperson at a press conference in the central city of Lodz on Thursday.

Piotr Mueller said: “All of the logistics capabilities of Orlen (the state-owned energy conglomerate PKN Orlen – PAP) and those of its subsidiary companies hene been activated to ensure that petrol is consistently available at all stations.”

Mueller’s comments follow stories in the media that some Orlen filling stations had been run out of supplies.

He explained that the petrol supply issues that had occurred at some individual stations had been eliminated as “petrol tankers had been sent immediately” to rectify those problems.