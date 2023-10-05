Most illegal migrants want to leave Poland for Germany says official

"It is enough to present oneself in Europe as a persecuted person," Wasik told a Polish Radio 24 programme on Thursday, adding that, in this situation, a team of experts immediately start to investigate whether it is true or not.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Most migrants, who have illegally entered Poland or who have sought asylum in Poland, move to Germany, a deputy interior minister has said.

Having declared that it was necessary to offer assistance to true refugees, Maciej Wasik said that the majority of people, who describe themselves as refugees, “deceive this stupid Europe which has been so politically correct.”

“It is enough to present oneself in Europe as a persecuted person,” Wasik told a Polish Radio 24 programme on Thursday, adding that, in this situation, a team of experts immediately start to investigate whether it is true or not.

According to Wasik, the majority of people, who crossed the Polish-Belarusian border this year, did not seek asylum in Poland.

“They do not even try to apply for asylum as they know that, if they start the procedure in Poland, they will not be able to leave for Germany later,” the deputy minister said, adding that some people had been persuaded to seek international protection in Poland.

“In such a situation we have to keep them in a special centre until we have checked if they are migrants or refugees,” Wasik continued, adding that over 90 percent turned out to be migrants.

Wasik said that there were over 1,000 people in Poland who in this way deceived the European international protection system this year.

“They have been persuaded by various activists who describe themselves as human rights defenders and who, in fact, deceive the European system as they make these people go to Germany,” the official said.

Asked about the EU obligatory relocation scheme, which has been opposed by the Polish government, Wasik said that “migrants do not want to stay in Poland and want to go to Germany as they cannot receive such social benefits in Poland as they do in Germany.”

Poland has been a steadfast opponent of the EU scheme because it considers the obligatory solidarity element of the plan, which involves financial punishment for the non-acceptance of migrants, as completely inappropriate.